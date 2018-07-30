Kim Kardashian Shockingly Claims She’s ‘119 Lbs’ After Kendall Worries She’s ‘Not Eating’

How much is too much? Kim Kardashian showed off what her sisters believe is her ‘skinniest’ weight yet! Kim proudly admitted she’s down to 119 pounds, but Kendall Jenner is worried she’s ‘not eating!’ — See her tiny waist on video!

Kim Kardashian, 37, was in her glory after sisters, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, couldn’t stop bragging about her skinny frame on while the family attended a charity poker tournament on July 29! Kim showed off her new and improved tiny waist on her Instagram stories ahead of the event, and admitted that she’s down to 119 pounds! And, while her sisters kept feeding her compliments, they were visibly in disbelief and worry over her slim down.

The family was in the green room ahead of the City of Hope tournament when Kendall said she was “really concerned” about Kim’s tiny frame. “What was that, Kendall?” Kim responded. “I’m really concerned cause I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny,” Kendall explained. Despite her concern, Kim was over the moon about her model sister’s comments. “Oh, my god. Thank you,” Kim gushed, to which Khloe chimed in, “I’ve never seen a human being look as good as you — you are a walking Facetune doll.”

Kendall tried to prove her point further by holding up a small handbag to compare it to Kim’s body. “Listen to me. My purse is as tiny as you,” Kendall explained. But, nothing was knocking Kim off her pedestal. “Oh, my god, the compliments,” Kim said, before panning the camera down to show her followers her tiny and toned body. She looked slimmer than ever in a tight black tank, with skin tight body-patent leather pants.

The “skinny” discussion continued with Khloe adding, “I’ve never seen a skinnier person in my life.” Kim tried to challenge her by saying, “You have, cause I’m looking at one,” as Kim aimed the camera at Kendall, the model sis who’s known for her tiny waist. However, Khloe has an argument for that, claiming, “But that’s natural. You, it takes work to look like that and it’s amazing.” Khloe even said that Kim’s arms looked “pin-thin.”

“I’m down to 119 pounds,” Kim admitted, adding, “but I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less.”

Kim’s been very candid about her weight loss journey, documenting her workouts on social media and revealing her diet secrets. While Kim’s teamed up with trainers to the stars, including Gunnar Peterson and Don-A-Matrix, just last year (2017), she partnered up with Melissa Alcantara, who is still her personal trainer to this day, and Kim’s never looked better. Kim credits Melissa for changing her body. The reality star has also mentioned she’s been a fan of the Atkins diet.

Kim and Khloe later put their their “mom bobs” on display in a cute video, showing off their new shorter haircuts. “Moms with bobs,” Kim said. “Bobs with moms,” Khloe added.