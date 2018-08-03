Kim Kardashian Adds Extensions To Her Hair After Saying Short Hair Is Not Sexy

Kim just cut her hair into a short, sleek bob at the end of July, but after admitting she doesn’t feel sexy with short hair, she got extensions put in! See her new look below!

“I went back long I couldn’t take it lol,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram on August 2. She JUST cut her hair into a bob on July 29! That didn’t last long! We think Kim’s bob was super fun and trendy — everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Jenna Dewan seems to be rocking a bob right now — but Kim was having second thoughts right away. When Kim appeared on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE on July 30, she asked her fan’s opinions while getting glam back stage. “What do you guys think of my short hair?” she asked them on social media. ‘I’m so annoyed that I cut it. I feel cutesy in it. Like, cute.”

Hairstylist Chris Appleton was trying to tell her that it was great, saying that she looked “fresh and sexy,” but Kim was not having it! “Not sexy. I don’t feel sexy with short hair. I feel sexy with long hair.” Obviously, Kim LOVES to feel sexy, so she got hair extension put in ASAP so she could feel like herself again. She is a hot mom, and I guess she needs long hair to see herself that way in the mirror! Guess being a mom with a bob wasn’t too appealing to her!

Kim’s short-lived bob is nonexistent on her Instagram grid. Her latest post showed off baking brownies in the kitchen, wearing just a bra and panties. And obviously, she’s feeling super sexy, because she has waist-length locks styled in messy waves.