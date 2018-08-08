JoJo Siwa Gives Positive Update On Abby Lee Miller’s Cancer Battle: She’s ‘Moving Forward’ With Life

Despite their drama on ‘Dance Moms,’ JoJo Siwa has nothing but love for Abby Lee Miller! She gave us an EXCLUSIVE update on her current health condition.

Jojo Siwa, 15, and Abby Lee Miller, 51, are closer than ever these days. Abby began a intensive battle with cancer back in April, when she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but JoJo has been there supporting her every step of the way. The singer and former Dance Moms star gave us an update on just how Abby is doing amidst her health issues. “You know, with Abby, I have talked to her recently. I just actually talked to her the other day. All my days run into each other, but, I talked to her and she is doing well,” JoJo tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Obviously she is not great…because as everyone knows she has cancer, but she is doing well. “She is going forward and not going backwards, which is really really good, and she has some really exciting things coming up. I am really happy for her!”

It’s going to be a long road to recovery for Abby, but the support she has been receiving from JoJo has been heartwarming. Back in May, JoJo took the time to go visit Abby at the hospital she is staying at. The teen showered her with gifts during the surprise visit, and even presented her former Dance Moms co-star with a $10,000 check from Dancers Against Cancer. So sweet! JoJo documented it all on Instagram. “Got to see my favorite today!❤️ Abby you have changed my life for forever, I am so thankful for everything you have done for me,” she said in the post.

Abby has been completely transparent with fans about her uphill health battle. In July, she shared an inspirational photo that showed her on a treadmill, secured in a harness that was designed to help her learn how to walk again. Just this week, she admitted that the “poison” being pumped into her body was taking a toll on her skin, as she thanked friends for sending her a surplus of beauty products. “All the poison they pump into me is really taking a toll on my skin! A great big THANK YOU to @chloefolce and her mom, Liz @beccacosmetics for my ginormous tin of skincare products and make up! Love it!” she said.

JoJo Siwa has a lot of positive news of her own. The pop star is set share the spotlight with Nick Cannon as host of Lip Sync Battle Shorties! The 10-episode series, features real-life kids lip-syncing pop songs in celebration of their favorite artists. This will be the second season of the series, which will air in fall of 2018. It is a spinoff of Spike’s Emmy-nominated show, Lip Sync Battle. JoJo will undoubtedly bring her abundance of energy to the show! Plus, we’re still reeling from the release of her action-packed video for “High Top Shoes.” The video made our glitter dreams come true, and is the perfect example of the shining light JoJo brings everywhere she goes.