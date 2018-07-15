Abby Lee Miller Shares Heartbreaking, Yet Inspiring Pic Of Her Learning To Walk Again After Cancer

Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram on July 14 to post an encouraging photo of herself smiling while standing on a special treadmill that’s helping her regain strength to walk again after having surgery for cancer.

Abby Lee Miller, 51, took to Instagram on July 14 to share a pic that shows her slowly but surely working her way back to regaining strength to walk after a tough and heartbreaking cancer battle. The Dance Moms star was all smiles while standing on a treadmill and secured in a harness that is designed to help her learn how to walk again in the pic and while it definitely shows how tough things have been with her health, it also brings inspiration to many suffering from similar battles. “Look at me, way up high“ I never thought I’d be cast in the role of Peter Pan, but I’m harnessed up and ready to fly!! #abbylee #abbyleemiller#dancemoms #fighter #dance #aldc#aldcla,” Abby playfully captioned the photo.

Abby’s battle started when she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in Apr. after serving time in prison due to bankruptcy fraud. She had to undergo emergency spinal surgery and she’s been regularly updating her fans about her progress through pictures on Instagram. She even showed off a graphic pic of her spine that had a large incision scar and wrote about how after her 2nd surgery her back was “finally on the mend”. Since the surgeries, she’s been using a wheelchair to get around so her new pic is definitely an indication that she’s on the mend and working hard for it.

It’s good to see her up and getting better. Despite her rough past, Abby seems to be taking everything in stride and focusing on her health, which is what’s most important. Her fans have also been supporting her every step of the way and have been leaving words of love and comfort on her photos so that’s another great way she can help stay in good spirits. We’re wishing her the best in her recovery!

We’ll definitely be continuing to follow Abby as she documents her brave journey. We hope she continues staying positive and strong during her challenging journey.