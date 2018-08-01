Abby Lee Miller’s Co-Star Gianna Martello Says She’s ‘Gaining Her Strength’ Back & Will Be ‘Dancing Again’

Former ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller’s appearance has shocked fans. But even though her cancer battle has left her looking weak after five rounds of chemo, her co-star Gianna Martello tells HollywoodLife her boss is getting better.

Dance Moms fans have been praying for Abby Lee Miller ever since the 51-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in April. But in July the reality TV star stunned her Instagram followers by posting photos of her looking thin and drawn. That’s understandable given that she’s been through five rounds of chemotherapy to fight Burkitt lymphoma, which is a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But devoted Dance Moms lovers shouldn’t count Abby out. So says Gianna Martello, her co-star and loyal assistant. The 29-year-old spoke EXCLUSLIVELY to HollywoodLife, giving us an update on her boss’s condition.

Gianna told us, “I’ve been by Abby’s side as much as I can. I try to go see her once a week when I’m in town. She is gaining her strength back a little more each day. The process is slow, but it’s definitely happening. Every time I see her, she’s ready to work. She’s so focused and ready for the future, we just have to get her up and dancing again.” Gianna added, “She’s definitely the same Abby you’ve all known for years.”

Throughout her ordeal Abby has been sharing updates with her fans on Instagram. On July 31, she shared a photo of two of her former students – Elliana Walmsley, 11, and Maesi Caes, 13 – visiting her in Los Angeles. The girls wore masks while they snuggled up to her in her hospital bed. She captioned the photo, writing, “I guess it doesn’t matter where I am or what I’m doing the kids always migrate right toward me! I guess I’m more fun than their moms!” A day earlier, on July 30, she was bursting with positivity as she posed on what appears to be a physiotherapy bed. She wrote, “Monday morning on the mat, I’ve got this week like that!!!”

No matter how dark things have been, Abby has managed to keep a smile on her face. In the meantime her fans are sending her their love. One wrote, “Hang in there, dear lady, and know that you are truly loved! Sending love and prayers your way.” We’re sending good vibes Abby’s way too!