Demi Lovato’s Guitarist Slams ‘Friends’ With Her During Alleged Overdose: You Should Be ‘Disgusted’

Demi Lovato’s guitarist Mike Manning is blaming the so-called ‘friends’ she was partying with before her alleged overdose for the singer’s hospitalization. We’ve got his scathing messages.

Demi Lovato spent the night before her alleged overdose on July 24 partying with friends in West Hollywood. The celebration then headed back to her place in the Hollywood Hills, and by 11:20am the next morning paramedics were called after she lost consciousness after a possible overdose. Now her longtime concert guitarist Mike Manning is coming for those people who were with her, claiming their actions almost lead to the death of the woman he calls “my sister.” “Anybody who was with Demi last night and actually calls themselves a friend should be incredibly disgusted with themselves. SICK!!!” he wrote on his Instagram stories on July 24 following Demi’s dramatic hospitalization.

“You can never trust anyone. Never can know if your ‘friends’ are truly on your side are not,” he continued. Then Mike seemed to take aim at Demi’s pals from her hometown of Dallas as being bad influences on the singer. “Every scum lying piece of ‘wannabe’ piece of sh*t, you will be exposed cuz everyone knows who you are. These fake Dallas ‘I think I’m somebodies’…get out of here. I almost lost my sister today!!! I will expose everyone,” he promised.

Demi had been at the Saddle Ranch chophouse on the night of July 23 to celebrate backup dancer pal Dani Vitale‘s 28th birthday before the crew headed back to her house. Fans have been sending the choreographer death threats ever since, posting in the comments of her Instagram pics ““burn in hell,” and “f**king kill yourself.” The 25-year-old had already fallen off the wagon several months go following six years of sobriety after battling cocaine and alcohol in her teens. Some fans pointed out that Dani was with Demi in 2010 when the singer had to bail on the Camp Rock 2 tour with the Jonas Brothers to check in to rehab when her drug use spiraled out of control. The fans think that there’s a connection between then and now with Demi’s relapse.

Demi’s guitarist really snapped omg pic.twitter.com/CIZiTWhWrY — selena marie (@Bck2Sel) July 25, 2018

Mike is very protective of Demi. He’s been her guitarist on numerous tours and the pair are close. He has shared pics of himself with the singer on his Instagram and has nothing but love for Demi. Next to one photo of the two arm in arm after a March 8 concert in Dallas, he wrote “The baddest BO$$ lady in the biz KILLED it last night. If you haven’t seen @ddlovato show yet, do yourself a favor and get to one ASAP. You’ll thank me later. Love you lil sis!!”