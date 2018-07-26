Demi Lovato Frantic Call To 911: Friends Plead For Ambulance Sirens To Be Turned Off

The frantic 911 call placed by a woman inside Demi Lovato’s home has been released. We’ve got the details on how she asked for ‘no sirens’ from the responding ambulance following the singer’s alleged overdose.

The harrowing 911 call placed from Demi Lovato‘s home on the morning of her alleged overdose has been released. Paramedics were dispatched at 11:24am on July 24 to the singer’s home after she was discovered unconscious. “No sirens please” the caller asked as the 911 operator discussed the “medical emergency” with the unidentified woman. They advised her to put Demi’s pets inside a room so that EMTs wouldn’t be distracted while treating her. The woman then handed the phone to a man who could be heard saying that he heard the sirens and that it was a winding street to get to Demi’s home. The paramedics then arrived at the house and the dispatcher told the woman on the phone, “Good job, good luck, okay?”

We get a little bit more detail about what was going on inside the house as Demi’s crisis unfolded. The female caller said she wasn’t with Demi, as she was downstairs while the singer was upstairs as there were “other people with her.” The 911 dispatcher did a great job of keeping her calm and handling the situation like a pro. “Hang on there, we’re on our way. Stay with the patient. I’m going to remain on the line with you all the way until the paramedics arrive, okay?” he’s heard reassuring the caller.

He then asks her “Can you gather any medications if she’s on any that would be helpful. If you have any family pets in the home put them in a room.” When the woman asks for no sirens from the responding ambulance, he tells her he has no control over that and “This is definitely a medical emergency for her and we need to get there as fast as possible.” Within the four minute phone call the EMTs arrived at Demi’s home.