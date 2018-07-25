Demi Lovato Partying At Clubs & Throwing Parties At Her House Up Until Night Before Alleged OD

Warning signs that Demi Lovato broke her sobriety were reportedly apparent in the days before her alleged overdose. Demi was partying at clubs and at her house up until her hospitalization.

In the days before Demi Lovato, 25, allegedly overdosed on an unknown substance, the singer was reportedly partying in Los Angeles and at her Hollywood Hills home — the same place where she was reportedly found unresponsive and had to be given a dose of Narcan. Law enforcement officials were reportedly told that there had been a wild party at Demi’s home the night before her alleged overdose, and earlier that same night she had been spotted at a bash at the Saddle Ranch restaurant/bar, according to TMZ. It’s unclear if the two events were related.

Demi was at Saddle Ranch celebrating the birthday of one of her backup dancers, and appeared “happy and lucid,” according to the outlet. What happened between the parties and her hospitalization remains unknown. But the partygoers from her house party were apparently nowhere in sight when first responders rushed to her side — just members of her team. No word on if the party had simply broken up earlier, or worse — that they bailed when she allegedly overdosed. As HollywoodLife told you previously, it was two of Demi’s friends who reportedly administered the Narcan that could have likely saved her life!

“One of her friends had Narcan in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house,” a source told Us Weekly. The sentiment was echoed by a source who spoke to TMZ, who claimed that Demi was showing signs of falling off the wagon lately. An additional source told PEOPLE that “things have been a total mess for months.”

Demi was apparently partying for at least over a week before the devastating incident. The “Confident” singer was spotted leaving LA nightclub Warwick around 2:30am on July 15, as seen in pics obtained by Daily Mail. She was escorted to a waiting car by her bodyguard and some friends. There’s no evidence of what she was doing inside Warwick; her exit was only caught by paparazzi. In light of her health scare, the appearance is worrisome, though.

Thankfully, Demi is “awake and responsive,” according to her rep, and is surrounded by her loving family in the hospital.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s 24-hour treatment referral hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit Findtreatment.samhsa.gov for free and confidential help. In the case of a medical emergency, call 911.