Tekashi69 Out Of Hospital After Attack, Friend Confirms: He’ll Take Death Threats More Seriously Now

Tekashi69 is not only home after he was violently pistol-whipped & kidnapped, he’s got a new lease on life! His friend Young Syrup told HL EXCLUSIVELY how he’s taking death threats now.

Tekashi69 is thankfully alive and well following a brutal attack, in which he was knocked out, kidnapped and robbed, and now his friend and collaborator Young Syrup is speaking out on his condition. The rapper told us EXCLUSIVELY how Tekashi is holding up. “He’s out of the hospital and he’s going to be fine, I’m going to pray for my brother to exit the situation, whatever that may be,” Young Syrup told us. However, while he’s officially safe, the death threats Tekashi has been receiving aren’t going away anytime soon. “He gets death threats everyday, that’s normal for us,” Young Syrup went on to say. “I can’t give you dates and names, but it’s just we’re like walking targets.”

And when it comes down to figuring out who might be behind these death threats, Young Syrup claims that both he and Tekashi are in the dark. “No, everyone is a blank page, they’re hid bang — we don’t take them seriously, we don’t take it that [severely], but now something severe has happened,” Young Syrup admitted. “They almost killed my friend.”

What’s equally as puzzling to Young Syrup is the motive behind this attack. “I don’t know what it was about, but we gonna find out,” Young Syrup added. “I’m so glad my brother is alive and going to be OK. It’s put a real dark cloud on things. He just dropped a new video with Nicki Minaj today, things are going so good and then I come out of the studio and find out my brother just got almost demolished.” Tekashi69 also revealed that so many people have reached out to Tekashi following his harrowing attack: “Everyone you can think of in the industry but I’m not going to name names.” Check out Young Syrup and Tekashi’s collaboration on “Rooftop” below.

