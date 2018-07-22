Rappers Who Have Been Violently Attacked Or Killed: Tekashi69, XXXTentacion & More

Tekashi69 thankfully escaped a brutal attack in which he hopped out of a moving car to free himself from his alleged kidnappers! Here are all the other rappers who have been violently attacked or killed!

Tekashi69 was violently pistol-whipped, knocked unconscious, robbed and kidnapped before escaping his captors by jumping out of a moving car. Yeah, that actually happened. After fleeing his assailants, Tekashi69 then jumped into the back seat of a stranger's vehicle who called 911, but then asked him to get out of their car at an intersection. Tekashi isn't the only rapper who has been viciously attacked! Recently, the rapper XXXTentacion was gunned down in Miami. Following his killing, four men have since been indicted alleged murder.

Following Tekashi69’s robbery, which happened when his baby mama Sara was in the apartment, Sara is now absolutely terrified. “Last night was a real wake up call, and the fact that it happened right on her door step, with their child sleeping inside really scared her,” an insider close to Sara told. “But Sara doesn’t know how things can be resolved at this point.”

When it comes down to it, Tekashi69 has made so many enemies, she fears that he’ll always have dangerous feuds. “Daniel has pissed so many people off that she doesn’t know he could possibly start to mend bridges, all she knows is that she doesn’t want to lose him, and she’s worried sick that if things continue the way they are he’s going to be dead before he reaches the age of 23, and their daughter will grow up never really knowing her father, and that really breaks her heart.”