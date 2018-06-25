Jesse Palmer: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Host Of ‘The Proposal’

Jesse Palmer is the Chris Harrison of ‘The Proposal,’ and you’ve definitely seen him before. Here are 5 key things you need to know about the host! Hint: He’s a member of Bachelor Nation!

1. Jesse was a former Bachelor once upon a time! Jesse was actually the Bachelor of season 5, which aired in 2004. He was the first professional athlete to appear on The Bachelor, as well as the first non-American Bachelor. Jesse is Canadian. He fell in love with Jessica Bowlin on the show, but their relationship didn’t last but a few months after the show stopped filming.

2. He played in the NFL. Jesse was picked up by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He played for the team for 4 seasons. He was released by the Giants in 2005. Jesse was also drafted by the Canadian Football League, but he never hit the field.

3. He became a contributor before landing The Proposal gig. Following his run as the Bachelor and his NFL career, Jesse became a college football analyst for ESPN. He was also a contributor on Good Morning America. He’s stayed within the ABC family for years, so it’s no surprise he scored this hosting gig! To top it all off, Jesse is also the current host of Daily Mail TV.

4. He appeared on an episode of Law & Order: SVU. He played Don Lacey on an episode of the New York City crime drama in 2005, according to IMDb.

5. He’s taken, ladies! He may not have found love on The Bachelor, but Jesse’s got a girlfriend these days! He’s currently dating Brazilian model Emely Fardo. They’ve traveled all over the world together and are head over heels for each other!

The Proposal airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC. The show comes on right after The Bachelorette!