Chris Brown ‘Jealous’ Of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky — ‘It Hurts’ To See Her ‘Snuggling Up’ To Him

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted looking pretty cozy at the Louis Vuitton show on June 21, and it’s got her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown feeling some type of way! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why seeing them together really hurt!

Some feelings just never go away! Even though Chris Brown, 29, and Rihanna, 30, haven’t been together in nearly a decade, he still cares for her. So, when the “Umbrella” singer was photographed flirting it up with A$AP Rocky, 29, at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Thursday, Chris got a little upset. “It hurts Chris to see Rihanna snuggling up to A$AP. Chris is for sure jealous of Rihanna’s relationship with him. It kills him that he and Rihanna aren’t as close anymore and that they have not maintained a closer relationship since breaking up,” a source close to Breezy tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Chris would love to be the one sitting next to Ri at fashion shows, chatting, making her laugh and watching her smile,” our insider continued. While we hate to admit it, Rocky and Rihanna did look pretty happy to see each other. Plus, they were once rumored to be an item following Rocky’s music video for “Fashion Killa,” of course, starring Rihanna back in 2013. “Even though Chris and Rihanna’s relationship is long over, he still hates to hear about or think about her spending time with anyone else. Chris has never stopped loving RiRi, and it bothers him when she even sits next to another rapper like A$AP,” the source added.

Although Chris is still hung up on Rihanna, that hasn’t stopped him from moving on, or well, at least trying to. On June 20, the “With You” singer shared a video of himself and his rumored lady friend Agnez Mo passionately kissing on the beach.

While it may just be apart of a musical collaboration or upcoming project, we’re happy with the idea, especially since Agnez is the first real romantic interest Chris has had since ending things with Karrueche Tran.