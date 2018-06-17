14 Sexiest Photos Of Singers Onstage: Beyonce In A Skintight Bodysuit & More

Singer can pretty much get away with anything when it comes to onstage style, and these ladies know how to really heat things up with their performance looks. Check it out!

There’s red carpet style…and then there’s performance style! All the women in the gallery above know how to keep it classy when the time calls for it, but when they’re onstage performing, they’re not afraid to strip it down a bit, too. We’ve rounded up photos of the sexiest singers’ hottest performance looks, from Taylor Swift to Beyonce and so many more! Taylor is currently on her Reputation tour, and she wears a number of incredible ensembles through the set — including a skintight, sequined bodysuit with knee-high boots. It’s super sexy!

Beyonce rocked a similar bodysuit ensemble when she performed at Coachella earlier this year, and her figure looked absolutely incredible in the body-hugging outfit. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is the queen of keeping things sexy, and she did just that while performing at an event for Hillary Clinton in 2016, putting her legs AND cleavage on display in a laceup, one-piece outfit. During her All I Have show in Vegas, she also dons several super hot outfits, and she never ceases to surprise us with her performance looks!

Selena Gomez likes to keep things casual for her every day style, but when she’s onstage, she totally goes all out. We were obsessed with the sheer jumpsuit she wore during her 2016 Revival tour. She looked like straight FIRE in that look!

Click through the gallery above to see these ladies and more rockin’ their very best — and sexiest — performance outfits onstage. We can’t get enough!