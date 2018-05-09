Taylor Swift Shows Off Long Legs In Sequin Mini Dresses For ‘Reputation’ — See Tour Outfits

Taylor is back, and so are the sequins! She hit the stage in Arizona to kick off her ‘Reputation’ tour in sexy, sequin bodysuits and thigh-high boots. See her on-stage looks below!

Yasss! This Reputation Taylor Swift is not playing! Her tour outfits are on fire — a perfect mix of the old and new Taylor. She was covered in sequins throughout the concert, as she debuted the Reputation tour for 60,000 fans in Glendale, Arizona on May 8. She sang hits like “Gorgeous” and “Look What You Made Me Do” while wearing a parade of stunning, sexy looks. She has eight costume changes throughout the show! As she was counting down the days before she concert, she revealed a sneak peek of her outfits on Instagram, saying, “I JUST LOVE GLITTER OKAY I WON’T APOLOGIZE.” You don’t have to, Taylor!

Obviously, SNAKES are a huge part of the set design of this tour. At one point, she rocks a black snakeskin bodysuit with a sheer black robe over it. She wears a rainbow mini dress with fringe that shakes as she dances. She wears a black and gold coat with matching bodysuit underneath, along with matching knee-high boots. And she has a black sequin bodysuit. Her hair was styled in undone waves and she rocked a DARK red lip — no cherry lips on this tour! This is a new, darker side of Taylor!

Taylor’s set list is 24 songs, with 10 throwbacks from previous albums. She sings every song on Reputation, other than “So It Goes…” We can’t wait to hear all the Rep songs and classics like “Blank Space”, “All Too Well”, “Style” and “Shake It Off”! See more pics of Taylor’s concert in the gallery attached!