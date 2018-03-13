Ariana Grande Wasn’t ‘Surprised’ To Hear Big Sean Cheating Rumors

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko may have slammed cheating rumors, but Ariana Grande wasn’t surprised by the news. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her reaction!

Big Sean, 29, made headlines on March 12 after rumors surfaced alleging he cheated on Jhene Aiko, 29, with Nicole Scherzinger, 39. And although the couple has denied the affair, Sean’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande is not too convinced. “Ariana is not surprised at all that Sean may have been cheating on Jhene with Nicole. Ariana found Sean selfish, narcissistic and self-absorbed while they were dating. Ariana felt like Sean needed a lot of attention from not just her, but from other women too,” a source close to Ariana tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Ouch!

“So, Ariana believes that Sean would be at least flirting with Nicole, if not more, while still in a relationship with Jhene because that is what he did with her too. Ariana believes the rumors about Sean and Nicole, which makes Ariana feel bad for both Sean and Jhene because Sean has not changed. She thinks he can be a dog, and he has a lot of maturing to do still,” the source continued. If you recall, Arianna and Sean dated for eight months back in 2014. They seemed like they were in it for the long haul until Ariana got a little too close to Justin Bieber, 24, on stage at one of her concerts in 2015. So, it’s clear there was drama on both sides.

Despite, Ariana’s concerns, we do have reason to believe Big Sean has changed. The “Bounce Back” rapper responded to a fan’s savage comment regarding his alleged infidelity with, “Well, it’s not true at all. Y’all wasted no time though telling me how much I ain’t s**t tho with no doubt in your mind… cause the internet said so? Thanks for the support. But truly it’s all love only, I have no time to hate or judge anybody!” It looks like he’s taking his relationship with Jhene very seriously, and we couldn’t be happier!