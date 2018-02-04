Justin Timberlake Scores With Epic Super Bowl Performance: See The Best Photos

Justin Timberlake got the crowd moving at Super Bowl 52 with a medley of his hits, including ‘Rock Your Body, ‘Sexy Back’ and more! See the best moments from his halftime show in photos!

Justin Timberlake, 36, — who was introduced by his friend, Tonight Show host and longtime collaborator Jimmy Fallon, 43 —rocked the stage at Super Bowl 52 on February 4 by taking us back in time performing a medley of his hits. In his third performance on the Super Bowl’s coveted stage, JT wowed thousands at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, along with his band, the Tennessee Kids, put on a spectacular show. JT sang a medley of his hits over the years including “Cry Me A River”, “Rock Your Body”, “Can’t Stop The Feeling”, “Suit and Tie”, “Señorita”, “SexyBack” and “My Love”. He even put a musical spin on some of his tracks. JT also had some help from a full orchestra, groups of dancers and a few props, one of which included dozens of mirrors shining off the stage lights into the sky. Take a look at all of the best moments from JT’s halftime performance in photos by clicking the attached gallery [above]!

JT’s killer performance came after he scraped reports that he would honor the late Prince with a purple hologram. Instead, he decided to use an image of the singer, who was born in Minneapolis, projected onto a giant piece of material that acted as a projector screen from the sky. There were purple lights everywhere as Prince’s legendary dance moves were projected above the stage. Justin played the piano as he sang “Until the End of Time” and “I Would Die For You”. Steph Curry, Karl Anthony-Towns, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, were just a few of the celebrities in attendance for the big show!

JT’s performance was one of the most highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime acts for a slew of reasons. Fans fed into the many rumors that the singer would surprise us with some special additions during his performance. One rumor that got a lot of buzz was that Janet Jackson would return to redeem herself after nipple gate when the two took the Super Bowl stage in 2004. As you may know the infamous incident, that some still hold a grudge for, disrupted the 04′ Super Bowl 2004 when Justin mistakenly ripped off a piece of Jackson’s costume, showing her bare breast. Another rumor that didn’t become reality was a speculated N’SYNC reunion.

JT took the halftime stage for the first time along side his former boy band N’SYNC in 2001. Three years later he took the stage with Janet Jackson, which is still remembered to this day as nipple gate.

