Wendy Williams Slams Donald & Melania Trump’s ‘Convenient’ Marriage: She Did It For A Green Card

Wendy Williams skipped the political recap on her Jan. 31 show and went straight for Donald and Melania Trump’s relationship, or lack there of, according to the host.

Wendy Williams, 53, claims to know the ins and outs of Donald, 71, and Melania, 48, Trump‘s marriage. When she addressed the January 30 State of the Union, Wendy glazed over the details of the actual event and went straight for the tea. She hashed up Trump’s alleged affair with porn star, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is, Stephanie Clifford, and her media appearances about her relations with the president. “Stormy Daniels is going on tour… And, this has got to be throughly embarrassing for Melania,” Wendy said. “All she [Melania] wanted was a green card and a baby and look at what has happened… I wonder if they’ll get a divorce once he leaves the White House, then again, why? — I’m sure it’s a marriage of convenience. I’m sure they haven’t had sex in, you know, years, since Barron.” Melania gave birth to Barron, who is now 11, in March 2006 — Around the same time Stormy Daniels allegedly had sexual relations with Trump.

The talk show host later insulted Story Daniels when talking about her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel on January 30. "She's 38 and I know she's been in the game of porn for a while, but, she's like a dusty looking throwback porn star, right?" Wendy proclaimed while looking at a photo of Daniels on the late night show. Daniels is slated to co-host The View on February 1. However, her appearance is subject to change after she backpedaled her story, claiming [on January 30] that she did not sleep with Trump, despite previous interviews where she alleged the opposite.

All eyes were on Donald and Melania during last night’s State of the Union. While there was already speculation that the couple has been going through marriage troubles, they raised eye brows last night when Melania showed up to the State of the Union in a separate vehicle than her husband; A move that broke tradition, as the first family is favored to arrive together at the annual event. Donald and Melania have not been publicly seen together since New Year’s Eve, and, Melania’s latest move was just another in a string of isolated actions.

