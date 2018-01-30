Stormy Daniels Insists She Never Had Sex With Donald Trump: ‘It Never Happened’

Woah! Stormy Daniels released a new statement on Jan. 30, in which she shockingly denies ever having a sexual affair with Donald Trump. Get the crazy details.

Did they or didn’t they?! Stormy Daniels, 38, is totally putting to bed allegations that she had sex with the current Commander-in-Chief, Donald Trump, 71, in 2006 and she has nothing more to say about it! The former porn star issued an official statement on Jan. 30 that explains she and Trump denied the affair multiple times in previous years, including in the year it allegedly happened, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now in 2018. She also claims that she is not staying quiet because she received compensation. “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids,” the statement reads. “I am denying this affair because it never happened.” SEE THE FULL STATEMENT HERE.

Stormy’s statement comes after there were reports the blonde beauty allegedly had a year long sexual relationship with Trump during his marriage to Melania Trump, 47, and was reportedly paid $130, 000 to not say anything about it in public, according to The Wall Street Journal. Her denial comes as a surprise considering she previously reportedly talked to Slate about the alleged relationship and went into details about their intimate times together. Stormy’s short but informative statement ends with her revealing she refuses to talk further about alleged affair as she oddly signs off with promotion for her Instagram account.

The shocking statement comes on the day of Trump’s first State of the Union address, which is set to take place in the evening. Stormy took to Instagram to post a sexy selfie of herself lying in bed on the same day her statement was released with a caption that read, “Relaxing before the big night.” We’re not sure if she was referring to the statement or the State of the Union, but either way, they’re both kind of a big deal!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Stormy denying she had an affair with Trump? Let us know!