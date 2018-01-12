Zayn Malik Doesn’t Want Birthday Wishes From Harry Styles – Here’s Why

While fans are pouring 25th birthday wishes upon Zayn Malik on Jan. 12, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he won’t be hearing from former bandmate Harry Styles.

While Zayn Malik is getting tons of 25th birthday love from everyone from girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 22, to Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, he won’t be getting any wishes either publicly or privately from ex One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, 23. “Zayn doesn’t expect any sort of birthday wish from Harry and he doesn’t really want one either because he knows it would be fake. Zayn didn’t show Harry any birthday love last year either, for the same reason. He doesn’t feel they were ever really friends and they definitely aren’t friends now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While Zayn has stayed in touch with Liam Payne, 24, and eventually buried the hatchet with Louis Tomlinson, 26, after dramatically bailing from the band in 2015, Z shockingly revealed that he and Harry never had a relationship even when they spent so many years together touring and performing. “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band,” the “Pillowtalk” singer told Us Weekly. back in Sept. of 2017. “So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him when I left. And I haven’t [had one], to be honest.”

Oh well, who needs Harry when Ryan gave Zayn the ultimate birthday surprise dressed in his full Deadpool costume. The singer shared the personalized video that Ryan sent him on his Instagram account so all of his fans could see it. After a quick happy birthday wish, Ryan brought on his killer sense of humor to apologize for “popping outta the cake like that. I didn’t realize it was the middle night, I had no idea I was in the middle of your bedroom. I want to thank your security who are very, very gentle and creative with the Taser.” Aww! We had no idea these two were pals so that made it all the more adorable.

