Here’s A Ranking Of Taylor Swift’s 50 Best Songs As We Anxiously Await Her New Single

In just hours we’ll finally get our first listen of the new era of Taylor Swift music! In honor of this major milestone, I’ve ranked my favorite 50 Taylor songs from worst to best — and I’m dying to know if you guys agree with my picks!

For the first time in THREE years, Taylor Swift, 27, will drop new solo music at midnight on Aug. 25…and we cannot wait. As of now, we know very little about what Taylor plans to release, except for the fact that it will appear on her upcoming album, which is called Reputation and will be released on Nov. 10. For months, Taylor has left fans anxiously waiting for new music, and now that the time has come, it’s only appropriate to look back on the hits that have gotten her to this point, right?!

As a super obsessed Taylor fan, I’m always going back and listening to the singer’s old stuff, and I’m constantly changing my mind about what songs are my favorite. So, in honor of Tay’s upcoming new music, I worked hard to narrow down my Top 50 and rank them from best to worst. Sure, the order probably changes slightly on a daily basis, but for now, I’m going with this ranking! Check it out right here and make sure to let me know if you think I missed out on any songs, or if you think I put some too high or low! Here’s my ranking of the top 50 from lowest to highest:

50. “Welcome To New York” – The lead track to 1989 totally sets the tone for the record.

49. “Bad Blood” – The song on its own is okay…but the video, which features a ton of Taylor’s famous besties, made it EPIC.

48. “Hey Stephen” – Anytime Taylor mentions a guy by his real name, it’s a recipe for success.

47. “You Belong With Me” – I know this was her first HUGE hit…but it was just too overplayed for me to put it higher

46. “A Perfectly Good Heart” – This bonus track from Tay’s OG album truly captures how innocent she was at the time.

45. “Mean” – Of course, this Grammy-winning song had to make the list!

44. “Stay Beautiful” – Was ‘Cory’ the one who got away?!

43. “Love Story” – The lyrics “this love is difficult, but it’s real” will forever be a fave.

42. “Last Kiss” – Taylor paints the perfect picture of her relationship with Joe Jonas on this one.

41. “Sparks Fly” – It was the perfect opener on the “Speak Now” tour, right?!

40. “Mary’s Song (Oh My, My, My)” – Sometimes, even Taylor gets inspiration from relationships that aren’t her own.

39. “Fifteen” – Only Tay could tell the story of her best friend’s heartbreak so beautifully.

38. “Tell Me Why” – The song asks a simple question, but is really so much more complicated.

37. “White Horse” – Most girls can relate to wanting a guy to step it up and be her prince. Plus, the video stars Stephen Colletti, sooooo…that’s a plus.

36. “Picture To Burn” – You can’t NOT get fired up by this angsty song from Taylor’s first album.

35. “Clean” – This is the perfect track for anyone who has finally obtained closure…just like Taylor did on 1989.

34. “22” – If you didn’t use these lyric on your 22nd birthday…what is wrong with you?

33. “Enchanted” – The build-up to the final big verse is everything.

32. “The Story Of Us” – A classic Taylor track about seeing an ex after a breakup. Nothing wrong with that!

31. “Should’ve Said No” – I hope the guy who cheated on Taylor hears this on the radio every single day.

30. “Tim McGraw” – It’s hard to believe that Taylor could go from once singing about Tim McGraw to singing with Tim McGraw just years later.

29. “Wildest Dreams” – A great song made even greater by Scott Eastwood’s appearance in the video.

28. “Ours” – It’s always awesome when a bonus track becomes a single.

27. “Wonderland” – The references to Alice in Wonderland on this song are genius.

26. “Jump Then Fall” – Simply because I will always remember fangirling when she sang this on Dancing With The Stars.

25. “Starlight” – Taylor never talked much about her relationship with Conor Kennedy, but this song shows just how much she loved his family!

24. “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” – This song is such a great reminder of high school love.

23. “Mine” – Easily Taylor’s best “first single” off an album. Of course, that could change after tonight!

22. “Fearless” – An important reminder to always be fearless when it comes to love!

21. “Long Live” – The perfect tour closer and an amazing message to her fans.

20. “Stay Stay Stay” – As a country music fan, I love that she brought her twang back for this one, even as she started mostly going pop on Red.

19. “Back To December” – HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO TAYLOR LAUTNER, TAYLOR?!

18. “New Romantics” – Try not to sing along when it comes on.

17. “Holy Ground” – I’m convinced this song is about her re-connection with Joe Jonas as a friend and I am HERE for that.

16. “Haunted” – Another angsty track with a powerful chorus.

15. “Dear John” – This is probably the ONLY way we’ll ever hear about Taylor and John Mayer’s relationship…and the song paints the perfect picture.

14. “All You Had To Do Was Stay” – One of 1989’s absolute classics.

13. “I Wish You Would” – See above.

12. “The Way I Loved You” – Wanting an old relationship back while being in a happy relationship isn’t something Tay writes about all the time, and she captured it perfectly here.

11. “Our Song” – Easily the catchiest Taylor Swift song EVER.

10. “Style” – An immediate favorite from 1989.

9. “The Other Side Of The Door” – If you don’t know this Fearless bonus track, you must listen NOW. I swear, the last verse is everything.

8. “Better Than Revenge” – The perfect anthem for any girl who’s ever had their man stolen from them. Sorry, Camilla Belle.

7. “Forever & Always” – Taylor added this song about her breakup with Joe to Fearless at the last minute…and thank goodness she did!

6. “I Knew You Were Trouble” – I believe this song is the reason Taylor has been able to transform into an all-pop artist.

5. “Out Of The Woods” – Because we all NEEDED these specifics about her relationship with Harry Styles.

4. “Blank Space” – This song is just SO important for pop music.

3. “I Know Places” – The. Best. Song. On. 1989. No. Question.

2. “Come Back…Be Here” – A little-known bonus track from Red that is literally a gamechanger. Listen NOW if you don’t know it.

1. “All Too Well” – IT’S JUST THE BEST SONG OF ALL-TIME, YOU GUYS.

HollywoodLifers, what is your favorite song by Taylor?! Are there any missing that you think should’ve made the list?