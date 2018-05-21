Yolanda Adams: 5 Things To Know About The Gospel Singer Performing On The ‘Idol’ Finale

‘American Idol’ fans are in for a real treat! Gospel singing sensation, Yolanda Adams will hit the stage for part two of the show’s finale for a duet with Michael J. Woodard on May 21! Here’s 5 fast facts about her!

Yolanda Adams, 56, will hit the American Idol stage for the second night of the show’s two-part finale on May 21! She will perform a duet with Michael J. Woodard, who was eliminated on May 13, ahead of final three. Woodard, a Philadelphia native, had Katy Perry, 32, in tears with his emotional performance of “Still I Rise” by Yolanda Adams on what would be his last time singing on the American Idol stage. However, it wasn’t enough to advance onto the final three. Nonetheless, he will be back on the show’s finale, where he will take the stage with Adams for one last performance. Get to know Adams before she joins Woodard!

1. Yolanda Yvette Adams, a Houston, Texas native, wasn’t only a singer. — Adams graduated from Texas Southern University, where she began a career as a schoolteacher. She was also a part-time model in Houston. Adams eventually gave up teaching to become a full-time singer. Today, her occupations stretch from a record producer, to an actress. She was also a former radio host of her own nationally syndicated morning gospel show.

2. Her mainstream break came in 1999. — Adams hit major fame outside of the Gospel era came after the release and success of Mountain High… Valley Low by Elektra Records. The album went 2x Platinum in 2000 and won Adams a Grammy Award. Other notable singles from the album include “Yeah“, “Fragile Heart”, and “Open My Heart”. As of September 2009, she had sold 4.5 million albums since 1991 in the United States, and nearly 8 million albums worldwide.

3. Adams is considered the “Gospel Queen.” — You may recognize her many monikers within the music industry, some of which include, “The First Ladt of Modern Gospel” and “The Reigning Queen of Modern Gospel. Billboard named her the No. 1 Gospel Artist of the last decade in December 2009. In the same chart, her album Mountain High…Valley Low was acknowledged as the best gospel album.

4. She’s an author. — Adams released her first book, Points of Power in 2010; A Christian book in reference to living a pure, spirit-filled Christian life.

5. Adams was a dear friend of the late music icon, Prince. — Adams and Prince met at the Soul Train Awards. Although she said he did not have a massive influence on her music, she admitted that he had a significant impact on her heart. “Watching him sing, perform, create was always a pleasure, he always had the bar set very, very high,” Adams told ABC 13 Eyewitness News in 2016. “So people who would come after him would have to try to leap over that bar or try to reach it as far as they possibly could.”