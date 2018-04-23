Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Wearing Silky Sexy Robes In Daily Life

Whoever said robes were reserved for the bedroom clearly hasn’t scrolled through Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account. See all the ways celebs have styled sexy silk dressing gowns!

I’m a firm believer that pajamas don’t just need to be worn in the bedroom — and it seems that some of Hollywood’s most fashionable women would agree with me. From Rihanna to Gigi Hadid, plenty of stars have stepped out wearing robes as jackets or dresses.

While big, fluffy robes are certainly comfortable, they aren’t the most stylish. But dressing gowns can look cool if you switch up the silhouette or texture. Kendall Jenner proved this when she wore a gold velvet robe as a mini-dress while on her way to the Love magazine and Burberry party during London Fashion Week in Feb 2017. She transitioned the bedtime look into a going out ensemble by pairing the wrap dress with black leather thigh high boots.

Keeping with the theme, Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner wrapped herself in a short satin tan and white robe while posing for a mirror selfie that she shared to Instagram. She donned the sexy silk piece for a Facebook Live video that she filmed in Nov. 2016 with her supermodel sis. She pulled her white blonde hair back into a high ponytail and paired the outfit with strappy heels. While these two celebrity sisters took vastly different approaches to the dressing gown trend, they both excelled at showing the world that sometimes you CAN walk out in your PJs and still look fly.

But the Jenner sisters aren’t the only celebs who rocked a robe outside of the bedroom! Heck, they aren’t even the only members of the Kardashian Krew to pull it off! Click through the gallery above to see more celebs sporting robes in their day to day lives!