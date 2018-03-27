Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian & 8 More Stars Making Tracksuits Stylish Again

Who knew that a pair of sweatpants could be so sexy? Stars like Selena Gomez are bringing tracksuits back in a major way. See pics of Selena, Kim K, and more wearing sweats!

Selena Gomez, 25, looked absolutely stunning during a casual afternoon in Los Angeles in March 27! The “Fetish” singer was spotted with a handsome guy on her arm while dressed in a simple, yet chic, white sweatsuit. No, she wasn’t on a date already after cooling things down with Justin Bieber, 24. She was taking her friend’s son ice skating! And what better outfit to wear while hitting the chilly ice than a cozy hoodie paired with soft sweats?

Selena’s outfit is honestly to die for. Her tracksuit was snow white, featuring a lush, oversized sweatshirt and thin pants in the same color. To keep her look extra casual, Selena rocked a pair of Puma sneakers (gotta represent that brand), white athletic socks, and had her hair done up with a simple barrette. The 90s: they never went away. Her accessories elevate the outfit from couch potato wear to chic — large, silver hoops and an understated silver cross around her neck look perfect!

Is it any surprise that the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are included in this gallery? Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian have been rocking tracksuits since the days when Juicy Couture velour sweats with writing on the butt was the norm. They looked good then, somehow, and they look divine now! Their younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have gotten in on the tracksuit game, too.

Kylie’s taken a penchant for them after having her baby, Stormi Webster, in February. Tracksuits are the perfect way for the new mom to be comfortable, look adorable, and hide problem areas while she works to get her ideal post-baby body. Ugh, we love this one so much! For more pics of your fave sexy celebs in perfect tracksuits, scroll through our gallery above!