Wendy Williams Slams Donald & Melania Trump’s ‘Convenient’ Marriage: She Did It For A Green Card
Wendy Williams skipped the political recap on her Jan. 31 show and went straight for Donald and Melania Trump’s relationship, or lack there of, according to the host.
Wendy Williams, 53, claims to know the ins and outs of Donald, 71, and Melania, 48, Trump‘s marriage. When she addressed the January 30 State of the Union, Wendy glazed over the details of the actual event and went straight for the tea. She hashed up Trump’s alleged affair with porn star, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is, Stephanie Clifford, and her media appearances about her relations with the president. “Stormy Daniels is going on tour… And, this has got to be throughly embarrassing for Melania,” Wendy said. “All she [Melania] wanted was a green card and a baby and look at what has happened… I wonder if they’ll get a divorce once he leaves the White House, then again, why? — I’m sure it’s a marriage of convenience. I’m sure they haven’t had sex in, you know, years, since Barron.” Melania gave birth to Barron, who is now 11, in March 2006 — Around the same time Stormy Daniels allegedly had sexual relations with Trump.