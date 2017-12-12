Machine Gun Kelly: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Performing On ‘The Voice’

Machine Gun Kelly is hitting the stage with Bebe Rexha and XAmbassadors to perform during ‘The Voice’ semi-finals. Before his performance, here’s everything to get you up to speed on MGK!

1. His real name is not Machine Gun Kelly. The 27-year-old was born Richard Colson Baker in 1990. Machine Gun Kelly released his first mixtape in 2006. He dropped his first album, Lace Up, in 2012. He’s since released two more albums, his last being Bloom in 2017. One of his most notable collaborations is with Camila Cabello, 20, on “Bad Things.” He recently teamed up with Bebe Rexha, 28, and XAmbassadors for the song “Home,” which will be featured on the Bright soundtrack.

2. He’s also an actor! Machine Gun Kelly made his film debut in the 2014 movie Beyond the Lights as Kid Culprit. He’s also had a notable role in the Emma Roberts, 26, and Dave Franco, 32, movie Nerve. He appeared in 10 episodes of the Showtime series Roadies. MGK has completed filming the movie Captive State and is filming Bird Box. Machine Gun Kelly is a man of many talents!

3. He had a fling with Amber Rose. MGK confirmed his relationship with Kanye West’s ex in May 2015. They had split by Oct. 2015.

4. He has struggled with drug addiction. MGK opens up the most about his battles in song. “I have and have had addiction problems of what I choose to be addicted to,” he told HipHopDX. “I’ll leave it at that. I don’t ever encourage drug use by promoting what I’ve done in a conversation. In music and stuff, I’ll divulge a lot more than I will in a personal conversation. I write every song from a first-person experience, but I haven’t gotten to the point where I have to tell everybody else a story yet.”

5. He’s a dad! He has a daughter named Casie, who was born in 2008. He brought her to the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards! “I’m fortunate to have a baby girl who’s super into everything that I say and do,” he told Rolling Stone, “and really cooperative and just fun to be around. I couldn’t imagine having a rebellious kid like me.”

