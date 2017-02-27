Domino Kirke: 5 Things To Know About Penn Badgley’s Wife After Surprise Wedding

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Gossip Girl’ fans freaked out when they learned that ‘lonely boy’ was no longer a single man on Feb. 27! Penn Badgley quietly married Domino Kirke in a small ceremony, and we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about the lucky lady!

Penn Badgley is officially off the market! Fans were taken by surprise when the they found out that the Gossip Girl star married his girlfriend, Domino Kirke, in a super secret ceremony at a courthouse in Brooklyn, NY on Feb. 27! According to photos from friends and family on social media, the couple tied the knot in front of their closest loved ones. Now, everyone wants to know who she is! So, we’ve rounded up five key things you should know about Domino!

1. Domino is a doula.

A doula is someone who is trained to assist women during childbirth. This person helps during the birth and can help out with the family postpartum. In 2009, Domino became a doula and co-founded her own doula business, Carriage House Doulas. She is the co-director of the business in NY/LA.

2. She’s got a famous sister…

Domino is actually the sister of sister Girls actress, Jemima Kirke. Her sister Lola Kirke is also an actress.

3. Domino is a singer.

The English-American singer has been belting out notes since she’s been a little girl. She attended a high school where she studied classical voice and piano. After being discovered at age 17, Domino was signed to Andre Levins‘ label, Fun Machine. She was part of a band called DOMINO, and even recorded an ep with Mark Ronson, 41. Domino toured with Lily Allen, 31, for years. She still sings, according to her Instagram, and you have to listen to her belt out a song, below!

4. She’s a mother.

According to Domino’s Instagram, she is a proud mother. The title is listed in her bio, and it’s been reported that she has a child from another relationship. Her son’s name is Cassius, 8, according to New York Family.

5. Domino resides in New York, but she lays low.

She reportedly lives in Williamsburg, and goes between NY and LA for her doula business. She’s super close with her sisters, and her mom reportedly owns a boutique in Soho. Domino’s been romantically linked to Penn since 2014, and they’ve kept their romance under wraps for years.

