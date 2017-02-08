Bella Banos: 5 Things To Know About Scott Disick’s Costa Rican Mystery Woman

Courtesy of Instagram

Scott Disick allegedly has a new woman in his life and her name is Bella Banos! The bikini model claims she’s the mystery woman who joined Scott during his Costa Rican vacation, but there’s a lot more to her than meets the eye! Here’s 5 things to know!

1.) Bella Banos makes her living as a model.

The 20-year-old brunette stunner is signed with global modeling agency Next Management and she constantly shares high-fashion snaps. Bella already boasts over 20,000 followers on Instagram, continuing to pave her way in the industry. Hailing from Los Angeles, she proudly flaunts her hazel eyes, freckled complexion and bikini bod.

2.) She’s the mystery woman from Scott Disick’s Costa Rican vacation.

Bella claims she joined the reality star for his Costa Rican vacation on Feb. 3. She even says Scott invited her to the very same hotel where Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and her family were filming KUWTK. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said “‘I love you,’” Bella told In Touch.

3.) The model is all about inspiring quotes.

Bella has a reputation for sharing eye-catching portraits, but she also loves to post motivational quotes. Her latest messages read, “You came at just the right time,” and “Her intuition was her favorite super power.” She also shared a powerful phrase which said, “She slept with wolves without fear, for the wolves knew a lion was among them.”

4.) Bella isn’t afraid of competition.

She claims to be fully aware that Scott continued partying with several other blonde bombshells in Miami last week. “Nothing sexual has gone on between [those girls] and Scott,” Bella told the publication. “He wouldn’t just have sex with any girl. Scott is just drinking and having fun.”

5.) She used to go by the name Chelsea Banos.

While working for Major Model Management, Bella went by the name Chelsea and was still able to build quite an impressive lookbook. She’s also booked several gigs with Elite Models NYC!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Bella would be a good match? Tell us!

