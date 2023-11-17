Victoria Beckham Wore These Fun Slippers & They’re on Sale for 35% Just in Time for the Holidays

Image Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock

Cozy season is here and you can never go wrong with a new pair of slippers — whether it’s for lounging around in the house or if you want to grab a coffee in something snug. We found the perfect pair to ring in the winter and Victoria Beckham has the same ones! She posed with Eva Longoria on Instagram in her white slippers with a pink smiley face and a robe and you can do the same and look just as fabulous. The Coundymer Smile Face Slippers are currently 35% off and less than $20! Whether they’re for yourself or a loved one, they’re perfect for everyone.

These slippers will keep your feet nice and cozy all day long. Not only are they beyond comfortable, but with the retro style and fun smiley face, they can add some personality to whatever you wear. There’s a non-slip design and a fuzzy faux plush lining to provide the ultimate comfort — you’ll never want to take them off!

If you want to twin with Victoria, you can get the same pink and white color, but there are also three other color options— green, blue, and yellow. This design on the slippers is popular among many celebrities — other than Victoria, Kristen Stewart, Hannah Brown, and more have also been seen wearing slippers with a smiley face on the front.

“Perfect slippers for the price!! I find them to fit well and keep my feet warm. Very cute and stylish as well,” one satisfied customer shared on Amazon. “These are super cute and I’m obsessed! They are comfy and warm, and the rubber sole makes them a lot more durable,” another customer said. “Great quality for the cost.”