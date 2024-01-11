Venus Williams Uses This $9 Eyeliner That ‘Doesn’t Smudge on the Court’

Image Credit: Andy Hooper/ANL/Shutterstock

We found an eyeliner that will not smudge — and there’s definite proof from tennis legend Venus Williams herself. She shared that the Milani Stay Put Matte Liquid Eyeliner is her go-to that will never smudge and stays on all day long — even during tennis matches! It’s pigmented to the max and has a matte texture that will glide smoothly onto your eye and transform any makeup look you pair it with.

“I like this waterproof eyeliner by Milani because it’s amazing and it doesn’t smudge on the court,” Venus shared with Well and Good. There’s proof in the pudding with this eyeliner — if it won’t budge on the tennis court, then it’ll definitely last you throughout the day and night. The brand promises that the same dark pigmentation will last up to 17 hours, even through sweat and humidity. After applying, you don’t have to wait long for it to dry and your finished results will look undeniably perfect.

All you have to do is shake the bottle, start in the inner corner, and trace your lash line to create the perfect liquid line. The liner’s tip ensures you can keep it thin and sleek, but you can also build it up to your desired thickness. There are almost 5,000 reviews on Amazon, so Venus is not the only one impressed with this eyeliner. “I love the Milano Matte Stay Put liquid eyeliners for many reasons. The cost is much lower than similar product brands I’ve used. It’s so much easier to use, doesn’t smudge and it glides on beautifully and smoothly. It can’t any better than that,” a customer shared.