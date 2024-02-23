The Jonas Brothers Use These Hydration Packets Before a Concert for Extra Energy

Image Credit: Tori Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

The Jonas Brothers elevate their pre-concert preparation with the addition of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier powder to their beverages. This electrolyte drink mix not only hydrates twice as fast as water alone but also boasts a delectable taste and a rich blend of vitamins and electrolytes to keep you invigorated and ready for the day. Witnessing the Jonas Brothers deliver a consistently high-energy performance on stage attests to the effectiveness of their hydration routine, making Liquid I.V. a must-try if you’re looking to boost your hydration.

Shop the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier for $23.74 on Amazon today!

When the famous trio gave Vogue a sneak peek at what they bring, you can see Liquid I.V. Whether you are looking for an extra pep in your step for travel, before exercise, or if you’re hurting after a night out from drinking, Liquid I.V. will bring you back to life in no time. It also tastes delicious — the passion fruit flavor will transport you straight to the beach as if you’re sipping on a tropical cocktail with hints of honey and berries. As for the science behind the product, Cellular Transport Technology is used to enhance the rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients in your body. It provides a fast and efficient way to ensure you’re 100% hydrated.

There are no artificial colors or sweeteners in the packets — all flavors are natural and are filled with essential vitamins like B3, B5, B6, B12, and vitamin C. It’s easy to bring on the go (as you can see the Jonas Brothers bring in on the road), so just slip some packets into your bag whenever you’re in need. The Jonas trio aren’t the only avid users of the product — there are over 160,000 reviews on Amazon, where customers are raving about Liquid IV. “Oh, Liquid I.V., where have you been all my life? As someone who constantly battles with dehydration and struggles to drink enough water, I am forever indebted to this magical elixir of life,” a reviewer shared.