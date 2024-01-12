You Can Rock the Same Exact Sunglasses as Taylor Swift on Your Next Vacation

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift stares directly at the sun but never in the mirror, so obviously she needs a stylish pair of sunglasses. In a wholesome Instagram carousel, Blake Lively posted a cute photo with her bestie, and you can see that Taylor’s wearing the Ray-Ban RB2140 WAYFARER Sunglasses in a tortoise shade. These sunglasses are versatile, effective in protecting your eyes from the sun, and are super fashionable — everything you look for in a new pair of sunnies. These would make for the perfect gift or a great way to treat yourself for your next vacation.

Shop the Ray-Ban RB2140 WAYFARER Sunglasses for $171 on Amazon today!

Taylor paired the sunnies with a maroon top and striped shorts. If you want to emulate your inner Taylor, you can use that outfit as your inspiration and wear the sunglasses in a similar relaxed setting. The Ray-Bans would also look fabulous with a sundress and wedges, jeans and a t-shirt, or even on a sunny, yet cold day with a jacket and boots. There are also plenty of other colors to choose from if you decide this shape is the perfect fit for your face — you can have a whole collection!

These sunglasses also come with a free cleaning kit, which includes a spray bottle, mirror, screwdriver, key chain, and a folded microfiber cloth, so you can keep them in tip-top shape.

“I am very pleased with these sunglasses; I love their timeless design, they fit perfectly, and the lenses appear to be of excellent quality. I was unsure which color of frames to get, but I am happy I selected the tortoise one, in the end. I can’t wait to sport my new shades,” an Amazon customer shared.