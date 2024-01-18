Taylor Swift Wore These False Lashes on the Eras Tour & You Can Shop the Same Ones

Image Credit: Mike Dunn/Shutterstock

If you’re tired of stubby eyelashes and just mascara isn’t cutting it, you’ve come to the right place. Taylor Swift has not only been killing the performances, but her glam does not budge for any of the Eras Tour performances — she has performed almost 200 shows for this tour so far and her makeup slays the game each time. We found out the exact false eyelashes she uses to ensure they stay intact and look fabulous for all 3 and a half hours of the show. The Lilly Lashes Miami Flare 3D Mink Lashes are inexpensive, natural-looking, and long-lasting. Taylor isn’t the only celebrity who wears these falsies — Kim Kardashian, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and more also love Lilly Lashes.

Shop the Lilly Lashes Miami Flare 3D Mink Lashes for $22.41 on Amazon today!

The founder of Lilly Lashes is Lilly Ghalichi — a star of the reality show Shahs of Sunsets. They’re high-quality without needing to break the bank. Now’s your chance to feel just like your favorite A-listers by wearing the lashes — you’ll look and feel absolutely fabulous. Lilly Lashes created a 3D lash concept that allows complete inclusivity and innovation without sacrificing quality. The Miami Flare is Lilly’s best seller — they’re wispy and photogenic, so if you have an event coming up, these are the way to go. You’ll instantly achieve extreme length and volume without feeling the lashes on your eyes. They’re so lightweight and comfortable that you’ll forget you’re even wearing them!

Also, Lilly’s Lashes are reusable! You can get up to 25 wears with one set — so you don’t need to purchase them each time you want to wear them. It’s convenient, they’re easy to put on and they’ll instantly pull your entire glam together.