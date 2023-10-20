Shop a Similar Black Leather Mini Skirt as Taylor Swift for $30

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift will never go out of style! On October 15, she was seen walking around New York City with her new beau Travis Kelce. Although we are all interested in her new relationship, we also love to take a few style tips from the icon as well. She wore a black leather mini-skirt with a sheer floral top, which you can see here. Although the skirt she wore is the Khaite Keene Leather Mini Skirt for $2,100, we found a similar one on Amazon, the MANGOPOP Women Basic High Waisted Mini Skirt, for only $31.29! Whether it’s paired with black boots and a colorful top (just like Taylor) or is even an accessory for a sexy Halloween costume, the opportunities are endless and you’ll get so many wears out of it.

This leather skirt is high-waisted — so it’s ultra-flattering and super comfortable. It’s a slim-fit style and is the perfect length to show off your figure while being chic at the same time. Everyone needs a staple black skirt in their closet — especially for fall — whether it’s with a sweater and high boots or a crop top and heels, it will transform any outfit to become fabulous. You can dress it up or down however you choose — it’s that versatile.

“Great quality, good look. It fits perfectly for me. Durable, looks like leather. Pleased with this purchase,” one customer shared on Amazon. Another said, “I immediately fell in love with this skirt. It’s very flattering and amazing quality. Recommend it!”