Sydney Sweeney Loves This Popular Foundation for Light & Buildable Coverage

We’ve heard plenty of hype about the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation and Sydney Sweeney is the latest celebrity to let us know it’s a part of her everyday makeup routine. Several celebrities have labeled this foundation their #1 pick — such as Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Meghan Markle. This foundation effortlessly imparts a radiant glow while offering weightless coverage. Its exceptional buildability makes it an ideal choice for creating a variety of looks, whether you’re aiming for a dazzling full glam or a subtle, soft look.

“It’s so beautiful and effortless. It matches my skin tone so perfectly and it’s really buildable. So, if I’m wearing it during the day I can wear it light or at night I can change how I want it to look,” Sydney told Harper’s Bazaar, raving about the versatility of the product. This iconic foundation blurs your imperfections while still creating a creamy and hydrating finish on your skin. The Micro–fil™ technology allows color pigments to lay flat on your skin — so the blending is seamless without any cakiness.

This foundation is the perfect combination of covering your blemishes and dark spots while still letting your real skin shine through. There are so many varying makeup looks to create with this product — for a glowing and airbrushed finish, apply the foundation with a brush. If you want something more dewy and radiant, opt for a damp beauty blender. For more coverage, just add more layers of the foundation. “This is an excellent foundation. It’s very lightweight but buildable. It doesn’t sink into lines and it has the feel of wearing no makeup,” an Amazon customer shared.