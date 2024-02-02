Say Goodbye To Greasy Hair With This Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Image Credit: Tatiana

Dealing with greasy hair is a common challenge. If you find yourself grappling with the frustration of your hair turning oily just a day after washing, it’s likely a result of lingering scalp residue that isn’t effectively cleansed during your washing routine. The COLOR WOW Color Security Shampoo ensures your scalp is squeaky clean and will rinse out all the dirt and residue. This product is high-quality and effective while remaining reasonably priced.

Chris Appleton, the celebrity hairstylist for Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and more, swear by this brand for good reason. This shampoo is sulfate-free and works for all hair types — and unlike most shampoos, every ingredient in the shampoo will rinse out. This will help your hair stay clean for longer periods — you won’t have to wash it for days before seeing oil build-up. There are no silicones, thickening, conditioning, or anti-frizz ingredients that may seem beneficial, but they weigh your hair down, dull it, and cause scalp irritation. After a few washes, you’ll be shocked by your results!

“I have a lot of fine hair that gets oily within 24 hours, and this does everything ratings claim to. My hair feels lightweight, clean but not drying, looks shiny, and feels super healthy + strong,” an Amazon customer shared about the shampoo. Another said, “Great product that makes my hair full, fluffy, manageable and fuller looking. Love this stuff. My hair was thinning, dry & lifeless. Now it looks shiny & healthier. Worthy of 5 stars in my opinion.”