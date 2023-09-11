Try Sophia Richie’s Iconic Slick Back Bun with the Same Product She Uses

Image Credit: Clutch Pockets Wambli/Shutterstock

Ever since Sofia Richie‘s extravagant wedding this summer, when she married Elliot Grainge in the South of France, she has been in the spotlight as a huge style icon. Her sophistication, elegance, and put-together style have everyone begging to know every detail of what creates her effortless look. Sofia’s go-to hairstyle is the iconic slick-back bun, so she finally gave her fans a tutorial on how to recreate the hairstyle on TikTok. The secret to the flawless look is the Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion, which you can purchase on Amazon.

In the TikTok tutorial, which you can see here, she began with wet hair after showering. Sofia prefaced the video with, “I love you guys for thinking this is my chic girl hairstyle, but this is actually my lazy girl hairstyle.” After spraying a detangler on her hair, she made sure her center part was “strong” and applied a hair mask, to ensure her hair was being well nourished. Then, most importantly, she added the Oribe Lotion to the top and back of her hair before putting her hair, creating the perfect sleek bun.

The Oribe lotion is the ideal tool to use when slicking your hair back, since it “adds grip to styling,” according to the brand. Even better, this isn’t the only use. You can also use the lotion to create a wavy and beachy texture to your hair, and there are many beneficial ingredients infused in the product to protect your hair from drying and damage. You won’t have to worry about the effects on your hair in the humidity, because the Oribe lotion has frizz control and will make sure no flyaways appear. We love a multi-purpose product!