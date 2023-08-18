Snail Mucin Is TikTok Users Newest Obsession: Shop The Viral Hydrating Skincare Product

Image Credit: il21/Shutterstock

Snail mucin is the latest viral skincare ingredient to ensure your skin stays hydrated all day long. We’re here to tell you that Cosrx’s Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is worth all the hype and can be your ticket to the soft and luscious skin you’ve always hoped for. This product is 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, so it is stacked with the key ingredient everyone is raving about.

It is made for all different skin types — whether it’s dry, oily, or combination. The benefits are endless: it can be used to tone your skin, reduce dark spots and dullness, improve dryness and aging, and create a healthy glow from within.

After using the snail mucin, you’ll instantly feel rejuvenated and your skin will come back to life. The essence uses simple ingredients to get the job done — in the snail secretion filtrate is mucin, which is the ingredient that is extremely effective in hydrating and moisturizing your skin to a new level. If you don’t believe us, you can check out the 42,479 raving ratings on Amazon, where it has worked for so many people.

“The COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a true powerhouse in the world of skincare,” one reviewer gushed. “Its unique formulation harnesses the benefits of snail secretion filtrate, delivering hydration, moisture, and a host of anti-aging benefits.”

The Real Snail Essence is great for all skin types because it is formulated with skin-friendly ingredients — it is hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested, and free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Your skin will stay clean!