Recreate Selena Gomez’s Chic Lip Combo at the Emmys with the Same Lipstick

Selena Gomez always kills the makeup game for any event and it was no exception for the 2023 Emmy Awards. To match her maroon sequined dress, she rocked a dark cherry lipstick that pulled the entire look together. Unsurprisingly, her makeup look was as stunning as it was, considering she is the founder of Rare Beauty — a brand that has continued to excel in the beauty business.

Hung Vanngo, Selena’s makeup artist for the Emmys, shared the exact lip combination he used so that you can recreate it yourself — and it’s all Rare Beauty! Specifically, he used the Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in shade Strong and the Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick in shades Strong and Devoted — the perfect lip combination for a fall or winter look.

Shop the Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in shade Strong for $15 and the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in shades Strong for $20 on Rare Beauty’s website today!

The Kind Words Lip Liner is perfectly creamy and long-lasting — it glides so smoothly on your lips and will last all night. “This is everything I’ve ever wanted in a lip liner. Super smooth and doesn’t tug on your lips, and made to last all day without feeling sticky,” Selena shared on Rare Beauty’s website. Your lips are instantly defined by the pigmented shade — and there are 10 to choose from to fit your wants and needs.

As for the Kind Words Lipstick — it’s just as creamy and pigmented. In just one swipe, you’ll see a transformation on your lips and it will not budge. No more worrying about the drying and caking of lipstick — this one uses a flexible and moisturizing formula to prevent just that. There’s a shade to match every lip liner, so if shade Strong isn’t for you, you can create your own lip combination as well.