Selena Gomez Stuns in Plunging Sheer Sequin Dress at 2023 Emmys

Selena Gomez always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Emmys on January 15. Selena rocked a strapless sheer black sequin dress with an incredibly plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Selena’s sheer dress featured a black sparkly floral pattern and sheer mesh that showed off her toned figure and she accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, strappy red heels, a diamond choker necklace, and stunning glam. Sels had her hair tied up into a side-parted bun while a dark lip tied her look together.

Selena has been looking fabulous this award show season and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. She recently attended the 2024 AFI Awards when she rocked a three-piece black and white pinstripe Giuseppe di Morabito suit. The suit featured a plunging strapless peplum top that revealed ample cleavage styled with a thin black leather and gold Versace belt cinched around her tiny waist. She styled her top with matching loose pants, a matching blazer, and a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.

Aside from this look, Selena also attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards looking gorgeous in a bright red satin Armani Privé dress. The sleeveless dress featured a cross-cross halter neckline with massive cutouts across her chest and bodice. The center of her dress was covered in black flowers while the skirt had an asymmetrical hem that was shorter on one side and longer on the other. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe metallic red pumps, diamond bracelets, and dangling diamond earrings.