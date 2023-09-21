Look Snatched to the Max with Rihanna’s Viral Contour Stick

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rihanna’s makeup line, Fenty Beauty, has won several awards for its amazing formulas and unique products, and one of everyone’s favorites, including Rihanna’s, is the Match Stix Contour Skinstick. It’s the perfect product that is a must-add to your makeup collection. It’s super blendable and made for layering while ensuring no creasing or caking. Rihanna even used it as part of her makeup routine for the 2022 Superbowl Halftime show — it’s that good.

Rihanna’s go-to shade is Truffle, but there are so many tones to choose from, as the “Diamonds” singer wanted to make sure everyone could find a match to suit them the best. It’s a matte contour, while still feeling creamy and light. It blends so seamlessly that if you don’t want to use a brush, you can just use your fingers to blend. “I wanted to create a product that would be flexible,” Rihanna shared on Fenty Beauty’s website. “Match Stix lets you choose your best matches, and best of all, they’re magnetic, so they click together and are easy to find in your bag.”

This product ensures your face looks snatched to the absolute max — apply to the hollows of your cheeks, jawline, and sides of your nose or wherever else you feel needs a little extra contour. If Rihanna’s approval isn’t enough, reviewers on Amazon are raving about the contour stick. “It works really well for contouring because the color is more shadowy than bronzy… which is what I’ve seen on TikTok helps contouring look more natural,” one reviewer wrote.