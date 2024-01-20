Rihanna’s Liquid Eyeliner is Long-Wearing & Highly Pigmented

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna‘s beauty brand Fenty Beauty has excellent quality products for a reasonable price and the FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner is no exception. This black eyeliner is highly pigmented and with one swipe, you’ll achieve the perfect, defined black line. Whether you want a thin line or a thicker wing, any eyeliner style is possible with this product. It’s water resistant, so it’s quick drying and perfect for long wear — no smudging or fading. It glides on your eyelid so smoothly with a satin finish, so it’s super lightweight and comfortable.

Shop the FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner for $9.98 on Amazon today!

The tip of the eyeliner is flexible and has a triangle shape to ensure you can get the shape you want. This eyeliner is travel-size, which makes it easy to bring on the go and you can even throw it in your purse if you want to touch it up later in the night.

An Amazon customer called this eyeliner “the best eyeliner I’ve used.” They continued, “Works well and stays put throughout the day,” while another customer said, “I like the product, doesn’t go on too dark right away. Can control the thickness of the line unlike others I’ve used.” All you have to do is shake before using and watch the eyeliner glide swiftly across your eyelid. If you want a more dramatic line, increase pressure when applying. Another tip that Fenty recommends is dotting the tip of the eyeliner on your lash line to create a more defined look.