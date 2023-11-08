Rihanna Brings This Blotting Powder on the Red Carpet to Help Eliminate Shine

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Although Rihanna shines bright like a diamond, her skin does not look too shiny thanks to the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder, which eliminates all oil and shine with a single swipe — your skin will instantly blur and look just like a filter. It will also extend the wear of your makeup to last all day and all night. It’s so lightweight, so there’s no cakiness, and will instantly erase the look of your pores.

Shop the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder for $36 on Amazon today!

“I use Invisimatte Blotting Powder every day, and I take it with me wherever I go,” Rihanna wrote on the Fenty Beauty website. “Every red carpet you see me on, this has been in my clutch. I hate being greasy or getting caught oily in pictures—we all hate that—and this is the cure.” Since it’s translucent, this powder is universal and works on all skin tones and skin types and Rihanna says it best — you’ll look camera-ready.

The size of the product makes it perfect on the go, so if you’re worried about looking oily, you can just whip it out and apply it right there. As for ingredients, Fenty Beauty only ensures the very best. There’s Chia Seed Extract to help mattify your skin and sodium hyaluronic to provide a comfortable yet non-drying wear. “This is everything I need it to be! I use it on my face on a regular day to soak up the oil, it’s great. I use this when I’m wearing a lot of makeup to prevent looking greasy, it’s perfect! It’s sheer, doesn’t make me look cakey or ghostly, just mattified,” a customer shared on Amazon. A perfect powder is an essential tool to have in your makeup collection and we know Rihanna is someone we can trust, so be sure to snag yourself a powder today!