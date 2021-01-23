7 Sexy Red Tops Under $40 You Can Wear For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and we’ve got 7 tops you can wear to feel your sexiest self — and, they’re all under $40! Come shop with us!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With Valentine’s Day just a few short weeks away, time is winding down to find the perfect top! On February 14, you want to look your best while serving up the right amount of sexy. We found seven brand-name tops in a variety of sultry styles and shades of red that you can shop in time for the holiday. Don’t worry, we didn’t choose tops with heart-shaped patterns or cheesy sayings. Shop these tops to look and feel your best this Valentine’s Day — no matter what you have planned!

1. SheIn Women’s Sexy One-Shoulder Top

You’ve most likely heard about this brand. This SheIn Women’s Sexy One Shoulder Top is ideal for your V-Day festivities — whether you’re planning a galentine’s day or you’re having dinner with a special someone. This deep red top features an asymmetrical neck, cutout shoulder, and split cuff sleeves, which make it formal and sexy at the same time. It has super soft and stretchy material that’s comfortable and perfect for Valentine’s Day. $22, amazon.com

2. Windsor Wrap Front Top We’re loving this Windsor Chic Babe Wrap Front Top for a number of reasons! Our top one is its mid-length fit is ideal when you’re trying to dress with parallel lines. This bright red top cuts right above the waist (but isn’t cropped) and doesn’t cover the top of your pants, jeans, etc. It features a flattering wrap front with a sexy plunging neckline, as well as silky, long bishop sleeves with tapered hems. This top has an overall form-fitting feel and a cute tie front detail. $27, windsor.com

3. Express Satin Lace Trim V-Neck Cami Favorite brand alert! On Valentine’s Day, you’ll want to be dressed in this Express Satin Lace Trim V-Neck Cami. Its sexy red-burgundy color and delicate, black lace neckline will have you feeling flirty and confident all night long. This soft satin tank, that’s also light and breathable, has thin straps and a sultry v-neckline. Style tip: We recommend layering this with a leather jacket, blazer, sweater/cardigan or trench coat. Express elevates your shopping experience with its #ExpressYou social media hashtag, where customers can upload a photo of their look to be featured on the Express website. $39.99, express.com 4. Forever21 Ruched Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top forever21.com This Forever21 Ruched Off-the-shoulder Crop Top is one of our sexiest picks for Valentine’s Day — and, it’s super affordable. Its off-the-shoulder neckline, cropped front and waist-cinching ruched detail make it ideal for a night out on the town or V-Day party. This is an independent brand and not a Forever 21 branded item. $13,