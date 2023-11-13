Priyanka Chopra Loves This Moisturizing Hair Cream for Date Night

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Dry hair is never fun and Priyanka Chopra shared a moisturizing hair cream that can solve all your problems. The Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Crème is the ideal leave-in conditioner that you can apply to wet or dry hair — it’ll instantly revive your strands to look straight out of a hair commercial. Whether it’s for satisfying frizz, enhancing shine, and giving an extra softness, the benefits are endless for the Oribe Moisturizing Cream and you must get your hands on it as soon as possible.

Priyanka shared her go-to hair routine for a date night with her husband Nick Jonas and one of the most important parts is when she applies the Oribe cream. “My ends usually get really dry. I like using Oribe’s Moisturizing Cream, which is really nice on my hair,” she shared with Harper’s Bazaar. “Even on dry hair, it’s really nice.” Not only is the product ultra-hydrating for your hair, but it also acts as a heat protectant as well. After using it, you’ll instantly see a visible difference in shine and texture.

If you’re wondering how this moisturizing cream can deliver such stunning results — there’s vegetable-derived protein infused in the formula, which helps your hair retain moisture and protect against the damage of adding heat to your hair. There’s also ginger root extract and amber extract to soften and strengthen your hair to the max. With over 1,600 reviews on Amazon, you can ensure you’re in good hands if you purchase. “This stuff is absolutely incredible. I mean wow, just wow!!! I used only a dime-size portion and my hair looks so great – just like it did when I left the high-end salon,” one customer shared.