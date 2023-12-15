Treat Your Hair With Priyanka Chopra’s Nourishing Leave-in Mask

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

It’s time to treat your hair to a little extra moisture and shine with Priyanka Chopra‘s Anomaly Haircare – Leave-In Hair Conditioner, which promises to protect, detangle, and strengthen your hair. When Vogue asked Priyanka for haircare advice, she said, “Bonding mask, leave-in conditioner and just hydration. It’ll help with your frizz, for sure.” The Anomaly leave-in conditioner is formulated with avocado butter and murumuru butter, which are ultra-hydrating ingredients and high in fatty acids. Your hair will look smoother, shinier, and more manageable after using it.

Not only will this hair mask leave your hair soft, but it also acts as a heat protectant. Once you get out of the shower, apply this leave-in conditioner, brush your hair, and it’s ready for styling! Another way to use this conditioner is as a mask and leave it in your hair overnight with your hair in a loose braid. Each ingredient has an important purpose: the castor seed oil is rich in omega-9 fatty acids and Vitamin E to condition and hydrate the hair, while the avocado oil helps strengthen and protect for dehydration.

“I love this leave-in conditioner. It’s super helpful for helping my split ends and is super easy to use. It also adds a really nice glaze over my hair so it stays pretty all day,” one Amazon reviewer said. Another shared, “This works wonders for my hair. I really like this product and how soft it leaves my hair.”