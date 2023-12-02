Priyanka Chopra Uses This Conditioner for Silky Hair & It’s Under $20

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

You don’t need to break the bank to ensure your hair stays healthy and smooth — just ask Priyanka Chopra. When asked what her hair routine entails, she responded that she uses the Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal 3-Minute Miracle Daily Conditioner, which will keep your hair hydrated and soft and it’s under $20! It works in “super-charge” to condition your hair to the max. All you have to do is leave it on for 3 minutes and you’re good to go. Even better, it’s discounted!

Shop the Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal 3-Minute Miracle Daily Conditioner for $17.39 on Amazon!

If you’ve seen Priyanka’s gorgeous locks, you’ll know it’s important to listen up for her haircare routine details. She told InStyle, “I really believe scalp massages with coconut oil help my hair stay healthy. I do one twice a week and then condition with Pantene 3 Minute Miracle.” After you apply it for 3 minutes, you will instantly be able to feel a difference in shine, texture, and health.

Priyanka isn’t the only one who loves this product. Several Amazon customers have raved about the conditioner. “This was recommended by my stylist for my extremely dry hair and it is truly a 3-minute miracle! Good value too,” one customer said. Another shared, “I have been using this product for 3 months and a miracle occurred. My dry hair is super silky and smooth now. I am applying 3-minute rules every time and feeling way better hair after the shower. It’s good quality and I love the fragrance.”