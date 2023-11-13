Paris Hilton Called Her Go-to Hair Mask an ‘At-Home Spa Treat’

Image Credit: Virisa Yong/BFA.com/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Paris Hilton shared some of her top gift choices and one that stood out to us was the OUAI Fine to Medium Hair Treatment Masque, which according to Paris, makes the “perfect at-home spa treat,” as she told Page Six Style. The holidays are rolling around, so you should begin brainstorming the gifts you will be purchasing and asking for. If you need a gift for someone who cares about hair health and can’t get enough self-care products, this hair mask will be right up their alley. It’s able to instantly revive the health of your hair and give it a shine you’ve never seen before.

Shop the OUAI Fine to Medium Hair Treatment Masque for $38 on Amazon today!

This hair mask is the ultimate treat for your locks — it acts as a deep conditioner that will make your hair softer and softer each time you use it. If you struggle with dry, damaged, and split ends, this is for you. It’s formulated with shea butter to ensure 100% hydration, along with hydrolyzed keratin to prevent breakage and overall frizz. Like Paris said, you’ll feel straight out of the spa after using it. The delicious and unique scent is called Melrose Place, which is a heavenly rose scent with notes of bergamot, white musk, lychee, and more.

For usage, all you have to do is squeeze out excess water from your freshly cleansed hair, apply a quarter amount to your ends and roots, leave in for 5 minutes, and then rinse — it’s that easy! The haircare brand Ouai has plenty of amazing products in its collection and lives up to its pristine reputation. Ouai is full of celebrity users, considering the founder is Jen Atkin — who is responsible for many iconic hair looks on the Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen.