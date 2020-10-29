Fight The Frizz With This One-Step Hair Dryer That Eliminates Need For A Straightener & It’s 30%

Tame your frizzy hair and cut your styling time in half with his Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer that’s 30% off on Amazon! — This is the beauty tool for you if you’re looking for celebrity-worthy results!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ladies, what’s your relationship like with your blow dryer? Have you ever finished drying and styling your hair to only come out looking like Hagrid from Harry Potter? — If you’ve had any struggles with fighting frizz, then this Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler is for you. Right now, this high-tech hair tool is just $28 on Amazon (originally $40)!

As we close out 2020 and gear up for a new year, why not level up your hair care? It’s time to get quality shine and sleek, smooth hair like the stars. Celebrities, including Olivia Culpo, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid, sit in the hair and makeup chair for hours to obtain high-end looks by the best in the business. However, if you don’t have that kind of time (who does?) or the access to top stylists in Hollywood, this Revlon product is the next best thing!

While these stars and more have set the standard for high quality hair, you can create the same look for much less. How, you ask? — Here’s a few things this Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler can do that will amaze you:

Its two-in-one technology sets it apart from the rest. This beauty tool has the power of a hairdryer (1100 Watt of drying power) and the precision of a pro styler, so you’ll walk away with tamed, yet voluminous, silky hair. Therefore, you won’t have to use multiple tools to style your hair, because this one does it all.

Its IONIC technology will leave you looking frizz-free for a salon-styled finish. The Revlon tool features flexible, tangle-free bristles that give you the most shine without ripping out your precious locks. Our favorite thing about this particular beauty tool is how much time it shaves off your morning or styling routine. It’s a game-changer when you have extra time to focus on your outfit, makeup, or maybe you just want to sit down and have a cup of coffee in the morning.

Unlike like conventional hair dryers, this Revlon styler is lightweight and easy-to-store in your beauty closet or bathroom drawer. It has 2 Heat/speed settings for styling flexibility, along with a cool option. Revlon informs customers that this unit is for 120V (not for use in 240V outlets). Other unique features include: a non-detachable brush head for hard-to-style hair; a 6ft swivel cord for tangle free styling; and a large, flexible paddle design to smooth hair quickly.

Take back your precious time and look red carpet ready with this Revlon tool! And hey, if it’s not for you, it makes for the perfect gift for a friend, loved one or that special someone in your life!