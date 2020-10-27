This Trendy High-Frequency Wand Is The New, Go-To Tool To Clear Acne & It’s Less Than $40 

Are acne, wrinkles and puffy eyes weighing you down? If so, we’ve got the skin solution for you! Get a full-on salon facial with this $30 facial machine!

Hollywood’s hottest stars get glowing skin from top doctors, pricey products and esteemed treatments. Just ask celebrity skin expert Jamie Sherell, who famously goes by “Nurse Jamie” on social media. She works with tons of celebrities, including Olivia Culpo, Reese Withersoon, Jessica Alba, Emily Ratajkowski (to name a few), who swear by her facial wands, rollers and various beauty tools. But, opting for the VIP treatment comes with a hefty price tag, which is why we found a 4-in-1 facial machine that will give you results like the stars, for less!

Pamper yourself at home with this $30 APREUTY Portable High Frequency Facial Machine. This multi-use product produces spa quality skin treatments and it helps with hair growth. Additionally, it aids in eliminating acne spots, wrinkles, saggy skin and puffy eyes.

Find the APREUTY Portable High Frequency Facial Machine For $30

It’s time to feel good in the skin that you’re in! You don’t need to spend thousands on high-end beauty treatments when you can get a celebrity-level facial with this APREUTY tool.

What does it do?: As we mentioned earlier, this facial wand has a number of uses. It can quietly reverse aging to keep your skin feeling and looking youthful with its ATP (Adenosine triphophate) technology, which has the effect of improving the body’s metabolism. The skin wand uses high frequency vibration that accelerates blood circulation, collagen and cell production to improve and reduce age spots, acne, wrinkles and sagging skin. It also serves as a skin-tightener!

What’s included?: This high-tech facial machine comes with four different tubes (Mushroom; Tongue; Bend; Comb) to treat various skin ailments. The Mushroom tube is for broad areas; the Tongue tube is for sensitive areas (such as dark circles beneath eyes); the Bend tube is for spot areas (like acne and pimples); the Comb tube is for stimulating scalp circulation to grow new hair

How to use: This portable machine is extremely easy to function. All you have to do is choose your tube of choice, gently push in the electrode (it should just snap in to place), turn the high frequency machine down to a zero level and turn it on. What separates this beauty technology from the rest is that it caters to your skin. Settings and speeds can easily be determined based on your frequency of use and the condition of your skin. When you start using this machine, APREUTY recommends that you start from the lower setting and then slowly increase the frequency.

User Tips: APREUTY recommends using this product 2-3 time per week for 10-15 minutes (sometimes 20, depending on sensitivity) on each surface you’re treating. The maker of this product suggests that you do not place the tool on one area of the skin for more than 10 seconds.

Clearer skin makes for a better YOU! So, invest in yourself by choosing this $30 APREUTY Facial Machine. If this isn’t something for you, it makes for a great gift for a friend or loved one in your life!