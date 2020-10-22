2020 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — Best Drugstore Makeup & Skincare

We tested tons of makeup & skincare products from some of our favorite drugstores & compiled a list of all the winners of the 2020 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards!



Just because a product is sold at the drugstore doesn’t mean it’s not amazing and to prove that, we tried and tested thousands of makeup and skincare products that are not only super affordable but are also miracle workers.

From face cream to SPF to mascara and more, we rounded up all of the winners of the 2020 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards in the drugstore category and you can shop all of our top picks below and in the gallery above!

BEST TWEEZERS – Tweezerman 40th Anniversary Slant Tweezer

For years we have been obsessed with Tweezerman’s classic Slant Tweezers and this year the brand celebrated 40 years with this limited edition hand-crafted pair with a cool design. The tweezers give you excellent precision & are super easy to use. $23, tweezerman.com

BEST FACE MASK – MasqueBAR Shield & Soothe

If you’ve been suffering from “maskne” then this MasqueBAR Shield & Soothe face mask is the perfect option for you. Designed to be worn under your PPE, this sheet mask is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, and Calendula to help soothe your skin after wearing your face mask all day long. $3.99, masque.bar

BEST EYE CREAM – Burt’s Bees Truly Glowing Eye Gel Cream

If you’re looking for a great new everyday eye cream, look no further than the Burt’s Bees Sensitive Eye Cream. It works for both normal and combination skin and the lightweight texture leaves you feeling fresh and airy. It’s formulated with proteins, humectants, and oils to give your skin a surge of moisture and restores elasticity. $14.99, burtsbees.com

BEST EXFOLIATOR – Dove Crushed Almond & Mango Butter Exfoliating Body Polish

Not only does this Dove Crushed Almond & Mango Butter Exfoliating Body Polish smell absolutely delicious, but it also gently removes dead skin cells from the surface to leave your body feeling smooth and soft. Even better, it’s formulated with 1/4 moisturizer so it hydrates as it exfoliates. $5.99, dove.com

BEST TOOTHPASTE – Colgate Optic White Renewal

The Colgate Optic White Renewal toothpaste is our absolute favorite because it’s formulated with 3% hydrogen peroxide to give you extremely white teeth and can even get rid of stains that have been built up for up to 10 years. You immediately feel and look cleaner. $6.99, amazon.com

BEST SERUM – Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Hyaluronic acid became the hottest skincare ingredient this year and we especially love this Neutrogena serum. It’s great for all skin types and is formulated with a 17% Hydration Complex that helps nourish and quench your skin. Add 4-5 drops to your moisturizer or use it alone for maximum hydration. $24, Walmart.com

BEST SUNSCREEN – Hawaiian Tropic Matte Effect Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Say goodbye to greasy skin thanks to the Hawaiian Tropic Matte Effect Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50. This SPF is super lightweight and non-greasy because it is formulated with matte properties that prevent your skin from getting oily, leaving you with a dry finish that protects you from the sun & smells fabulous. $10.99, amazon.com

BEST BODY LOTION – eos Shea Better Body Lotion in Coconut Waters

Get a luxurious spa experience for a drugstore price with this eos Shea Better Body Lotion in Coconut Waters. The delicious lotion provides your skin with 24 hours of moisture while leaving your skin soft and never greasy or sticky. Even better, it’s dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and never tested on animals. $8, target.com

BEST EXFOLIATING BODY WASH – Caress Charcoal & Pink Lotus Purifying Body Wash

Treat yourself to an amazing spa-like experience with the Caress Charcoal & Pink Lotus Purifying Body Wash. It’s formulated with charcoal to give you an intense clean that detoxes and deeply cleanses the skin while leaving you with a delicious scent. $3.99, target.com

BEST MOISTURIZER – Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

The Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer is great for sensitive skin as it’s formulated with prebiotic oat. It has a lightweight, gel texture that instantly moisturizes and soothes skin, leaving you hydrated and ready to go. $23.99, cvs.com

BEST CONDITIONER – Garnier Damage Repairing Treat Conditioner + Papaya Extract

We are obsessing over this Garnier Damage Repairing Treat Conditioner + Papaya Extract for dry and damaged hair. It’s vegan & made without silicones or parabens, and is made with 98% naturally derived ingredients. Your hair will be left feeling and looking replenished & revitalized. $7.99, garnierusa.com

BEST NIGHT CREAM – Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer MAX

The Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer MAX is going to be your new favorite night cream! The fragrance-free cream works while you sleep to restore hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Even better, it’s formulated without fragrance, phthalates, mineral oil, or synthetic dyes. $32.99, olay.com

BEST MASCARA – No7 The Full 360 Waterproof Mascara

The No7 The Full 360 Waterproof Mascara is one of the best mascaras on the market and it’s super affordable. The new waterproof formula lasts up to 12 hours without smudging or smearing, and it completely lengthens and volumizes your lashes for a look that you can take from day-to-night. $10.99, no7beauty.com

BEST HIGHLIGHTER- Soap & Glory Glow & Dew It Luminous Concentrate Elixir

This Soap & Glory Glow & Dew It Luminous Concentrate Elixir is going to be your new best friend. You can layer on top of makeup or wear it alone to give yourself a gorgeous dewy glow. It’s formulated with Jojoba Seed Oil, squalene, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E which help hydrate skin while giving you a radiant shine. $14, walgreens.com

BEST BODY WASH – Renpure Cucumber & Aloe Body Wash

This super lightweight Renpure Cucumber & Aloe Body Wash gives your skin the treatment it needs without stripping away natural oils. It leaves you feeling and looking clean and refreshed, plus, it gently cleanses while leaving your skin moisturized. $4.98, walmart.com

BEST HAIR REMOVER – Nair Leg Mask in Even & Smooth

Removing your leg hair has never been easier thanks to the Nair Leg Mask in Even & Smooth. Formulated with 100% natural clay + Raw Shea Butter the mask works as an exfoliator, remover, and moisturizer in one. Simply apply the mask to your legs, let it sit for a few minutes, wipe it off, and voila – no more hair! $12.99, cvs.com